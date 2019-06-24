Cameroon player appears to spit on opponent during heated match

The knockout-stage match between England and Cameroon was one of the most intense games of the entire Women’s World Cup -- things got so heated, in fact, one player appeared to have spit on her opponent.

As England was looking to score against Cameroon, Cameroon’s Augustine Ejangue was caught on camera spitting toward England’s Toni Duggan. It appeared that Ejangue’s spit may have landed on Duggan but even after a VAR review of the incident, there was no penalty for Ejangue.

“It's pretty clear, so unacceptable,” England’s coach Phil Neville said. “That's the worst thing you can do on a pitch.”

Steph Houghton would then score England’s first goal and it would pile on from there.

England’s Ellen White scored the team’s second goal of the match in first-half stoppage time. Even when a flag went up for offside, the decision was overturned. Cameroon players then protested the call right before halftime and stayed on the field to complain about the call.

“When you are in a state of shock, occasionally you can lose your cool," Cameroon Coach Alain Djeumfa said. “There was just a miscarriage of justice.”

Cameroon came out in the second half and thought they had a goal, only to be denied after a review.

England’s Neville wasn’t having any of Cameroon’s antics.

“It takes you back to the times when you were a kid, when you lost and you went home crying with your ball,” Neville said.

Neville added he “felt ashamed” of Cameroon’s behavior.

Nonetheless, Neville’s squad won the match, 3-0, and will play Norway next.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.