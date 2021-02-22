Cam Newton reacts to viral video of heated spat with camper: 'What you didn't see'

Cam Newton attempted to clear the air on a video showing him getting into a heated exchange with a young man at a football camp that went viral over the weekend.

The camp attendee appeared to be heckling the quarterback over becoming a "free agent," while Newton didn’t make things better when he responded with, "I’m rich." Newton was also heard asking if he could talk to the kid’s father.

The New England Patriots quarterback released a video and a lengthy Instagram post to critics.

"What you didn’t see," he wrote on social media. "I see there are a lot of things festering out there that I see took place over the weekend. To the natural eye, you see me asking the young man, ‘Where is your dad at?’ But to me, talking to a child with everyone looking does me no good! So instead of speaking or going back and forth with a child, I wanted to have a man-to-man conversation with his father.

"With that being said, when I attend tournaments all across the country with my All-Star team, I have given my time, my energy, and my expertise to these kids coming into our program for over 11 years and that is not what people want to hear or even want to see. People want to see me arguing with another young man and to see me ‘get in my feelings.’ But the truth is this: I impact kids lives in a positive way. Make no mistake about it. I allow kids to realize there is an ‘out’ by using their football talents to get them to the next level and in most cases, out of the hood!

"So with that being said, have yourself an unbelievable rest of your day."

In the video, Newton told the camper there was "no disrespect" and that if he wanted attention, he'd give him some attention "the right way."

Newton is set to be a free agent in 2021 after a rocky year with the Patriots. He completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards with eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

Newton added 12 scores on the ground for the Patriots, who finished with a 7-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.