California high school football players fly thin blue line flag despite ban: Report

Some found the flag 'uncomfortable and unwelcome'

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
A California high school in Santa Clarita is once again flying the Thin Blue Line flag before its football games, despite a football coach's decision to stop displaying it. 

On Friday night, Saugus High School football played against Golden Valley and took the field with one member of the team carrying the Thin Blue Line flag, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. 

A thin blue line flag, signaling support for law enforcement, is displayed above the sign for the National Rifle Association (NRA) outside its headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 31, 2022. 

Displaying the flag, which is intended to show support for law enforcement, was recently discontinued from the sidelines due to the flag being seen as "uncomfortable and unwelcome" to some. 

Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, sent a letter explaining the decision to stop flying the flag, which was made by football coach Jason Bornn. 

"Given that some individuals have expressed concern that they interpret the Thin Blue Line flag to be divisive, it occurred to (the coach) that it’s possible that some players on the team might not be entirely enthusiastic about a symbol that is being used to represent the entire team," Kuhlman said. 

People grieve beside a makeshift memorial in Central Park, not far from Saugus High School on Nov. 15, 2019, in Santa Clarita, California - A teenage boy gunned down fellow students at a California high school on his 16th birthday on Nov. 14, 2019, killing two and wounding another three before turning the pistol on himself.

"In deference to his commitment to inclusivity, kindness and respect (just loving people), and because the team never voted as a unit to carry this banner, Coach decided to discontinue this practice," he continued.  

The Saugus Centurions defeated Golden Valley 31-13 to finish the regular season 8-2. 

"It’s very satisfying to get the win, the kids worked very hard for this," Bornn said after the game, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. "We had to overcome a tremendous amount of adversity with injuries and the loss to West Ranch. I’m just proud of their effort and work ethic and what they were able to accomplish."

Fox News has reached out to Bornn and the principal of Saugus High School for comment. 

Fox News' Bailee Hill contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.