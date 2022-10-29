California high school football players fly thin blue line flag despite ban: Report

A California high school in Santa Clarita is once again flying the Thin Blue Line flag before its football games, despite a football coach's decision to stop displaying it.

On Friday night, Saugus High School football played against Golden Valley and took the field with one member of the team carrying the Thin Blue Line flag, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

Displaying the flag, which is intended to show support for law enforcement , was recently discontinued from the sidelines due to the flag being seen as "uncomfortable and unwelcome" to some.

Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, sent a letter explaining the decision to stop flying the flag, which was made by football coach Jason Bornn.

"Given that some individuals have expressed concern that they interpret the Thin Blue Line flag to be divisive, it occurred to (the coach) that it’s possible that some players on the team might not be entirely enthusiastic about a symbol that is being used to represent the entire team," Kuhlman said.

"In deference to his commitment to inclusivity, kindness and respect (just loving people), and because the team never voted as a unit to carry this banner, Coach decided to discontinue this practice," he continued.

The Saugus Centurions defeated Golden Valley 31-13 to finish the regular season 8-2.

"It’s very satisfying to get the win, the kids worked very hard for this," Bornn said after the game, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. "We had to overcome a tremendous amount of adversity with injuries and the loss to West Ranch. I’m just proud of their effort and work ethic and what they were able to accomplish."

Fox News has reached out to Bornn and the principal of Saugus High School for comment.

