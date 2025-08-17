Caitlin Clark's boyfriend reveals death in his family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Connor McCaffery, the boyfriend of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, revealed on social media he was dealing with a family tragedy this week.

McCaffery, an assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs men’s basketball team, said his grandmother, Marit Smaby Nowlin, had died.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’ve been trying to think of what to say and I can’t. It’s impossible to put into words how much you meant to our entire family. I refuse to say goodbye, so until we meet again," he wrote in a touching Instagram post.

Clark commented on the post with hands in prayer and a few hearts. Several others followed her. She missed the Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday as she continues her rehab.

McCaffery and Clark started dating in April 2023 when the two were still at the University of Iowa. They both played on their respective basketball teams. A month after they began dating, McCaffery joined the Indiana Pacers as an assistant.

FEVER'S SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM, PODCAST CO-HOST SOUR ON LAS VEGAS AMID CONCERNS OF CITY'S DOWNTURN

Following his time with the Pacers, McCaffery found himself on Thad Matta’s staff at Butler University. He started with Matta in September 2024 and was with the Bulldogs when they competed in the College Basketball Crown postseason tournament.

"Following a high-level playing career, Connor has had the opportunity to both contribute and learn alongside one of the best staffs in the NBA," Matta said of McCaffery once he joined the program. "Those experiences will be very valuable to our staff.

"He obviously comes from a basketball family that I know very well, and I’m excited for the impact he is going to have on our program both quickly and in the long run."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark has been seen at Butler games supporting McCaffery and the Bulldogs.