Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend reveals death in his family

McCaffery and Clark started to date in 2023

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Connor McCaffery, the boyfriend of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, revealed on social media he was dealing with a family tragedy this week.

McCaffery, an assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs men’s basketball team, said his grandmother, Marit Smaby Nowlin, had died.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery

Caitlin Clark and boyfriend Connor McCaffery attend a Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 6, 2025, in Indianapolis. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

"I’ve been trying to think of what to say and I can’t. It’s impossible to put into words how much you meant to our entire family. I refuse to say goodbye, so until we meet again," he wrote in a touching Instagram post.

Clark commented on the post with hands in prayer and a few hearts. Several others followed her. She missed the Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday as she continues her rehab.

McCaffery and Clark started dating in April 2023 when the two were still at the University of Iowa. They both played on their respective basketball teams. A month after they began dating, McCaffery joined the Indiana Pacers as an assistant.

FEVER'S SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM, PODCAST CO-HOST SOUR ON LAS VEGAS AMID CONCERNS OF CITY'S DOWNTURN

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark hugs her boy friend Connor McCaffery

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark hugs her boyfriend Connor McCaffery after defeating the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Aug. 16, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Following his time with the Pacers, McCaffery found himself on Thad Matta’s staff at Butler University. He started with Matta in September 2024 and was with the Bulldogs when they competed in the College Basketball Crown postseason tournament.

"Following a high-level playing career, Connor has had the opportunity to both contribute and learn alongside one of the best staffs in the NBA," Matta said of McCaffery once he joined the program. "Those experiences will be very valuable to our staff. 

"He obviously comes from a basketball family that I know very well, and I’m excited for the impact he is going to have on our program both quickly and in the long run."

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark plays against the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark has been seen at Butler games supporting McCaffery and the Bulldogs.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue