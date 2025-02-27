Caitlin Clark returning to Iowa for exhibition; tickets sell out in under an hour

Caitlin Clark is coming home, and it's the hottest ticket in town.

Clark will return to the University of Iowa with her Indiana Fever for an exhibition game against the Brazilian national team, just before the start of the WNBA season.

The tickets went on sale on Thursday, and the 15,000 tickets sold out in 42 minutes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clark became the face of women's basketball at Iowa with her record-setting college career. She left Iowa as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer for both men and women, and while she came up short in two national title games, her mark on the sport was well planted.

Clark returned to Iowa earlier this month to see her famed No. 22 retired by the program. Her last home game with the Hawkeyes was on March 3, 2024, a 93-83 win over Ohio State, who had been ranked second in the country. (Iowa was fourth.)

Last year, Clark parlayed her illustrious Iowa career into becoming the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft for the Fever. After a 3-10 start, she and the Fever turned things around, and Indiana was able to make the playoffs.

ANGEL REESE SCREAMS AT COACH AFTER FOULING OUT, THEN TELLS CRITICS TO 'STAY ON THAT SIDE'

Clark's Fever sold 90 times more tickets on StubHub this year than in 2023; the team with the second-highest increase was Angel Reese's Chicago Sky, and the Fever's sales were nearly double (93% more).

Several WNBA playoff games without Clark still had fewer viewers than Clark's regular-season games, and the Clark-Reese battles had viewership that hadn't been seen in over two decades.

Clark was named the Rookie of the Year for her historic campaign, during which she set the record for the most assists in one season in league history. She even set a single-game record with 19 assists and also became the first rookie to record a triple-double, registering two of them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark received the most votes for the All-Star Game and was just the fifth rookie in league history to make the All-WNBA first-team.

The Brazilian team will also head to LSU to face Reese and the Sky. The team features Reese's WNBA teammate, Kamilla Cardoso, who with South Carolina defeated Clark and Iowa in the 2024 national championship to complete an undefeated season.