Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark is the 'most popular athlete in America,' WNBA commissioner declares

Clark is entering her second WNBA season with high expectations

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fever's Sophie Cunningham believes Indiana is ‘right team’ to win WNBA championship Video

Fever's Sophie Cunningham believes Indiana is ‘right team’ to win WNBA championship

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham spoke to Fox News Digital about her offseason trade to the Indiana Fever and her hopes for the upcoming season. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's popularity ahead of the 2025 WNBA season is unquestioned, and the league’s commissioner put any debate to rest Thursday.

Clark and the Fever will play in 41 nationally televised games this season, more than the defending champion New York Liberty. 

The Fever also announced a direct-to-consumer service in partnership with Endeavor Streaming after Clark’s memorable rookie season and unprecedented viewership of WNBA games in 2024.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark smiles after preseason game

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, center, walks off the court after an exhibition game against Brazil May 4, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Clark may be just one player in a league of terrific basketball players, but the numbers don’t lie.

"It is a balance, but she's a generational talent," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on "The Bill Simmons Podcast." "No league is ever about one player, but in this case, Caitlin brought tens of millions of new viewers into the W. 

"And there's no denying that impact. Not just in the WNBA, but the world of sports. (NBA Commissioner) Adam (Silver) and I talk all the time about this. She's the most popular athlete in America."

Engelbert stressed the balance there has to be because of a potential risk of injury, pointing to JuJu Watkins’ knee injury in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Caitlin Clark fans in the stands

Fans hold up signs for the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark before the start of an WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty May 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

WINGS' PAIGE BUECKERS REACTS TO MAVERICKS LANDING TOP PICK IN NBA DRAFT: 'GOD MAKES NO MISTAKES'

She highlighted other stars in the legue, including Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson, Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier.

The Fever’s first game of the season is expected to draw huge ratings when Indiana opens the season against the Chicago Sky.

Caitlin Clark smiles after preseason game

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark walks off the court after an exhibition game against Brazil May 4, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Angel Reese is another budding young star who finished behind Clark in the Rookie of the Year voting. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.