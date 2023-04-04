Caitlin Clark hints at gender double standard with trash talk, says Angel Reese 'should never' be criticized

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are now two of the most popular names in all of sports, but some feel it's for all the wrong reasons.

Upon winning the national championship on Sunday, LSU's Reese pulled off the ring celebration as well as John Cena's "You Can't See Me" taunt near Clark, who has used the latter several times.

The celebrations drew controversy, as many called Reese's actions poor sportsmanship — some went as far as to say it was "classless."

Perhaps some were shocked to see such heated competition in a women's game and are used to seeing taunting in men's sports. Clark seems to think that may be the issue with many.

When speaking to ESPN on Tuesday, Clark hinted at a double standard between men and women in terms of trash talk during competition. The Iowa superstar says the jawing on the floor can actually grow the women's game.

"I think men have always had trash talk. That's what it's been, and I think more and more people, as they turn on the game, they're appreciating it for what it is," Clark said Tuesday. "I'm just lucky enough that I get to play this game and have emotion and wear it on my sleeves, and so does everybody else. So that should never be torn down, that should never be criticized, because I believe that's what makes this game so fun. That's what draws people to this game, that's what draws it to the pro level, to college level, to the high school level. Either way, it doesn't matter.

"You should be able to play with that emotion. That's what makes it so fun. Nobody wants to tune in and not see people be competitive and passioned about what they're doing across any sport. That's how it should be. I believe that's what it should be, that's how I'm gonna continue to play, that's how every girl should continue to play. I'm just lucky enough that we have fans support us and want to watch that type of basketball."

Clark also said she has no issues with what Reese did.

"I don't think Angel should be criticized at all," Clark also said. "No matter what way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I compete, she competed. It was a super, super fun game. I think that's what's going to bring more people to our game"

Reese was outspoken about the backlash she received, claiming that most of it was brought upon her because she doesn't "fit the narrative."

"All year, I was critiqued about who I was. The narrative — I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit the box you all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. You told me that all year," Reese said.

"But when other people do it — you all don’t say nothing. So, this is for the girls that look like me. That’s going to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you, and that’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. It was bigger than me. Twitter is going to go in a rage every time. And, I mean, I’m happy. I feel like I helped grow women’s basketball this year. I’m super happy and excited. I’m looking forward to celebrating and then next season."

LSU defeated Iowa, 102-85, to claim the title.

