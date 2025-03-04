Caitlin Clark is 'face of the NBA,' former player says

NBA figures have jumped into a "face of the league" debate just weeks after the criticism the All-Star Game received in comparison to the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off.

A former first-round draft pick out of North Carolina made his case about who he believed the face of the NBA is – Caitlin Clark.

"THE FACE OF THE NBA IS CAITLIN CLARK!!!" ex-NBA guard Rashad McCants wrote in a post Saturday on X. "Yea I said it!!!! She has handled criticism better than the people you consider THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!!!! @CaitlinClark22 your the GOAT!!!"

McCants then pointed to the latest news about exhibition games the Indiana Fever will be a part of.

The Fever will play an exhibition game against the Brazilian national team in Iowa before the WNBA season begins. Tickets for that game sold out in under an hour. Furthermore, the Chicago Sky moved their home games against the Fever from the Wintrust Arena to the United Center.

"Like I said THE FACE OF THE NBA!!! This is the metric. Sold out in minutes. Preseason!!! We witness her get blitz by peers, alumni, randoms, politicians, and above all else women!! She never ran from the challenge. Accepted it and rose above it! Goat!"

WNBA CHAMP'S DEFIANT MESSAGE AFTER SUGGESTING US PUTS FOCUS ON 'PROFIT AND MONEY OVER PEOPLE'

Last week, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards said he didn’t want to be the face of the league. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James empathized with that.

"Why do you wanna be the face of a league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s--- on everybody?" James asked reporters Thursday.

"That responsibility – it’s just weird. It’s weird energy from the people that… I don’t know."

James said he understood where Edwards was coming from with his remarks.

"(Anthony Edwards) said he don’t want it. I mean, obviously, I didn’t ask for it; but I knew there was a responsibility for me – not only to my family, my friends, my community, and whoever that was gonna follow my journey throughout my career, not only to Ohio when I started there – but all over America and all over the world when I travel all over the world," he said.

"I’ve always taken that seriously and understood from the beginning what being a professional is all about and being a role model is all about… I feel Ant. I understand. I completely understand. It’s just weird energy when it comes to that."

