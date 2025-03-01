Lakers' LeBron James explains why he sides with players who don’t want to be ‘face of’ NBA

LeBron James has been the face of the NBA for his entire 22-year career and knows the territory that comes with it.

James, 40, said that he understands players not wanting to succeed him because of the media attention that comes with it.

"Why do you wanna be the face of a league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s--- on everybody?" James asked reporters after the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

"That responsibility — it’s just weird. It’s weird energy from the people that … I don’t know."

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently said he does not want to be the next face of the NBA and just wants to focus on basketball.

"Well, I’m capable of being that guy. But I don’t want to be that guy, put it like that. I want to be the guy to just show up and hoop and just kill dudes and go home," Edwards said during NBA All-Star weekend in February.

James said he completely understands where Edwards is coming from.

"(Anthony Edwards) said he don’t want it. I mean, obviously, I didn’t ask for it; but I knew there was a responsibility for me — not only to my family, my friends, my community, and whoever that was gonna follow my journey throughout my career, not only to Ohio when I started there — but all over America and all over the world when I travel all over the world," James said.

"I’ve always taken that seriously and understood from the beginning what being a professional is all about and being a role model is all about … I feel Ant. I understand. I completely understand. It’s just weird energy when it comes to that."

A lot of NBA fans want Edwards to be the next face of the NBA after the likes of James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant retire.

But luckily for Edwards, he doesn’t have to worry about assuming that title yet, as James is still chugging along, productive as ever at 40 years old.

