©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published
Last Update May 27, 2016

Busquets inks new five-year deal at Barcelona

By Press Association | FoxSports

Barcelona have announced a new five-year deal for midfielder Sergio Busquets.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the most efficient passers in Europe over recent years and will now be with the club through to 2021.

Depending on how many games he plays between now and then, the deal could be extended to 2023.

The Spain international's contract has a buyout clause of £152million.

Busquets has made 384 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 12 goals.

During his time with Barca he was won 23 major honors, including six Primera Division titles and the Champions League in 2009, 2011 and 2015.