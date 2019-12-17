Chicago Bulls' Coby White chided for picture with Chris Paul, brother comes to his defense

Chicago Bulls players Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr. took some heat Monday night for taking pictures with Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul after a loss.

Paul, one of the best point guards in the league for some time, had 30 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in a 109-106 win. But it was White and Carter who were taking the brunt of the criticism for posing with Paul after the game was over. White’s brother came to his defense on Twitter.

Will White explained that his brother taking the photo was bigger than basketball and that Paul had helped his family “more than any of you guys can or could.”

Coby White and Paul are both from North Carolina. White played for Paul’s AAU team when he was younger, according to The Athletic. Paul told the website in the summer that the “sky is the limit” for the rookie guard from the University of North Carolina.

“I know what he’s capable of,” Paul said at the time. “But sometimes he’s so hard on himself. That’s just because he wants to do well. But the sky’s the limit for him, because he’s going to work hard.”

The Bulls selected White with the No. 7 pick of the 2019 draft. He has played in 29 games and is averaging 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season. Carter was also a No. 7 pick of the Bulls in the 2018 draft. He is averaging 12 points and 9.8 rebounds in 29 games.