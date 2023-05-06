Expand / Collapse search
Rugby
Published

Bull breaks free, storms field ahead of Super League rugby match in France

The Catalans Dragons scored 12 unanswered points in the second half

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
As players were warming up for a Super League rugby match between the Catalans Dragons and St Helens Saints, a bull managed to get loose and storm the field Friday.

The rampaging bull prompted players to quickly run and look for a safe place inside Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan, France.

Social media videos showed the bull dragging a man before charging around the field.

A Betfred Super League match ball

A detailed view of a Betfred Super League match ball prior to the Betfred Super League Grand Final match between the Catalans Dragons and St Helens at Old Trafford Oct. 9, 2021, in Manchester, England. (Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Some players were forced to leap over advertising boards and into the crowd to escape the bull's path.

Handlers were eventually able to get control of the bull after it slowed down.

No injuries were reported, according to British media.

St Helens player breaks a tackle

Jack Welsby of St. Helens breaks a tackle of Fouad Yaha of Catalans during a Betfred Super League match between St Helens and the Catalans Dragons at Totally Wicked Stadium Feb. 10, 2022, in St Helens, England. (Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Prior to the start of the match, Catalans released a statement saying three bulls and two cows would take a lap around the field as players warmed up as part of a program honoring local livestock.

Catalans Dragons is tackled by a St Helens player

Mickael Goudemand of the Catalans Dragons is tackled by Joe Batchelor of St Helens during the Betfred Super League Grand Final match at Old Trafford Oct. 9, 2021 in Manchester, England.  (Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The event was a partnership with a local meat processing plant. Catalans Chairman Bernard Guasch is the owner of the plant.

The Catalans Dragons defeated the St Helens Saints 24-12. The Dragons hold the No. 4 spot in the Super League with a 7-0-4 record.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.