Buffalo Bills begin addressing LB needs in free agency by signing Manny Lawson

The Buffalo Bills began addressing their needs at linebacker by signing free-agent Manny Lawson to a four-year contract.

The Bills announced the move Wednesday, a day after the NFL's free agency period opened. A person familiar with the contract provided the length of the deal, and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not reveal the terms.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Lawson played the past two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent his first five seasons with San Francisco, after the 49ers selected him in the first round in the draft.

Lawson had 47 tackles and two sacks in 16 games, including 10 starts, last season. Overall, he has 18 sacks, two interceptions and seven forced fumbles in starting 81 of 96 career games.