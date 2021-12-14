Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs' Tom Brady calls out Tony Romo over 'slow' comment with epic response video

Brady also called out Peyton Manning, the Madden ratings adjustor, for his low speed rating

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady responded to the critics this week after being called slow during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a highlight reel "showcasing" his talents. 

Brady released a video on social media calling out Tony Romo for comments he made during CBS’s broadcast, where he criticized the veteran’s run game. 

BUCS’ BRUCE ARIANS WASN’T HAPPY WITH THIS TOM BRADY PLAY IN WIN OVER BILLS: ‘THAT’S ENOUGH OF THAT S—’ 

"So I was rewatching the broadcast from last night," Brady said before clipping to a video of Romo saying: "He’s slow right, he can’t actually make someone miss." 

Brady asked if Romo was even watching the game and proceeded to show clips of him running the ball for a first down. 

He then called out Peyton Manning, the Madden ratings adjustor, for his low speed rating. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs the ball and fights for a first down during the regular season game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. 

"Hey EA, tell Peyton to jack my speed rating back up." 

In one play, Brady took a hit while running the ball on 3rd and 2 to give the Bucs a first down. The decision to fight for every yard while up 7-0 was an indication of Brady’s anticipation that the game would come down to just a few points, but head coach Bruce Arians certainly wasn’t pleased. 

"That’s enough of that s—," Arians said when asked by reporters about the play. 

Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.  (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Joking aside, Brady agreed. 

​​"He’s right. He’s right. I agree with B.A. ‘Get my ass on the ground.’ That’s what I deserve," he said on the "Let’s Go!" podcast Monday. "That’s where I should be. They’re trying to put me on the ground pretty tough, and they took some good shots yesterday. I think my days of running, they’ll be only if necessary at this point going forward."

