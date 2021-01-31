'Unfair' to compare Bucs' Super Bowl teams, Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks says

Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title during the 2002 season with a victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Brooks told the New York Post in an interview published Saturday he didn’t think it was "fair" to compare the current Buccaneers team that is going in to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV with the team the Buccaneers had when they beat the Raiders.

"I would simply say one thing: You look from the ownership perspective when they made a move in going to get Jon Gruden, and paying a king’s ransom for him with money and draft picks. It was one of those things you’re putting all the chips in the middle of the table. But they did the same thing too going out to get Tom Brady when nobody thought that Tom Brady would be a Buccaneer when he left New England. It was more cities that were bigger, probably more attractive, and you give, I can say, [GM] Jason Light and Coach [Bruce] Arians credit for making the same type moves this past offseason," Brooks explained to the paper.

"Eighteen years ago our owners did a very similar thing in bringing in Jon Gruden. … I don’t think it’s fair to compare. What these guys have done through 2020 dealing with all the COVID protocols and the changes in all those things, it’s just hard for me to make a comparison between two teams when there were other elements outside of football that affected everything."

Brooks had seven tackles and an interception returned to a touchdown as part of Tampa Bay’s incredible defensive effort to beat Oakland in Super Bowl XXXVII.

He was asked whether the game would be good and exciting. The linebacker said the Bucs winning is all that matters.