Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs officially name Tom Brady successor: 'Time to Bake'

Mayfield and Kyle Trask were in a competition for the starting job

Joe Morgan
Published
Tom Brady’s successor has been named in Tampa Bay. 

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles named Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback as Tampa Bay prepares to open the 2023 regular season against the Minnesota Vikings, with Kyle Trask backing up the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. 

Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers quarterbacks Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield participate in drills during training camp on Aug. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Baker is our starting quarterback. Kyle is No. 2," Bowles told reporters Tuesday. 

The Buccaneers' social media team posted the news to X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the announcement was made. 

Mayfield and Trask have been competing for the right to replace Brady during training camp, with the first unofficial depth chart listing the starting quarterback position as Mayfield "OR" Kyle Trask.

Mayfield was given the starting nod for the first preseason game, completing eight of nine passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. 

Baker Mayfield takes the field

Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes the field before the preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Trask got the start against the New York Jets in Week 2 of the preseason, throwing for 218 yards and a touchdown as Mayfield sat. 

The Bucs signed Mayfield to a one-year deal in the offseason after he played for two teams during the 2022 NFL season. 

Mayfield is looking for a fresh start as he plays for his fourth team in three years. 

"I don’t need anyone on the outside to tell me what I can or can’t do," Mayfield said in July, via the Buccaneers website.

Baker Mayfield walks onto the field

Baker Mayfield of the Buccaneers takes the field for the New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

"I know what I am capable of. Yeah, I mean I got hurt in Cleveland. That is why my run ended there. Then last year, it was what it was in Carolina. Everything happens for a reason. I am here now, and I am ready to go. This team, you talk about skeptics and what the narrative is around this team, I think it speaks to our veterans and the people that were a part of the run to the Super Bowl and the success that they have had recently, more so than me. I will always have a chip on my shoulder."

Trask was selected by the Bucs in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has yet to start a game. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.