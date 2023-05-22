Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

Bubba Wallace appears to flip off camera; NASCAR reportedly investigating apparent hack into driver's radio

Wallace had a solid weekend on the track between the Cup and Truck Series races

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace finished in second place at the All-Star Race after Kyle Larson put on a dominant showing in the Cup Series’ return to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

But Wallace turned heads after the race when he appeared to flip off the camera before he talked to FOX Sports’ Jamie Little about his performance. Wallace appeared to be booed during the driver introductions and after the race.

Bubba Wallace introductions

Bubba Wallace during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21, 2023, in North Carolina. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

After the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Saturday, he spoke about the boos directed at him. He said he was used to it because they come every race.

"As long as you continue to live your life judging a book by its cover, that’s who you are," he said. "Don’t change it up for anybody else. That’s the biggest thing. That’s fine.

"I mean, I finished fifth, I got a good payday. I’m good."

Bubba Wallace drives the 23

Bubba Wallace during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on May 21, 2023, in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wallace’s second-place finish in the Cup Series event was overshadowed by an incident on his radio. A person apparently was able to spread a derogatory message over his airwaves, according to Motorsport.com.

"Go back to where you came from you a--hole," the person reportedly said. "You’re not wanted in NASCAR."

A 23XI Racing spokesperson told the website Wallace didn’t hear the message or acknowledge them when the person got onto the airwaves. NASCAR is reportedly investigating the incident.

Wallace finished about 4.5 seconds behind Larson.

Bubba Wallace looks on

Bubba Wallace talks with members of his crew on May 21, 2023, at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Larson was lights out, so congrats to him," Wallace said. "They have been hitting it on the head all season, so to run second to them is not a bad thing. But to run second in the All-Star race sucks because you go home with nothing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

