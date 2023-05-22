Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR fans tussle as Kyle Larson dominates All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Larson dominated his way to a win over Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NASCAR Cup Series returned to North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday night for the annual All-Star Race, and fans got to see Kyle Larson dominate on the track and a fight in the stands.

As the stock cars were speeding around the track, two men in the stands at the North Carolina speedway were tussling. A man in a white shirt and another man in a gray shirt began to grapple each other as the surrounding racegoers moved out of the way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Leaders cross the line

Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Trackhouse Motorplex Chevrolet, leads the field of cars to the green flag to start the Sunday evening NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on May 21, 2023 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It is unclear what precipitated the fight.

The man in the white shirt connected with a few punches before officers came over to break up the melee.

Meanwhile, for Larson, he earned himself $1 million for the win at the All-Star Race. It was his third time winning the NASCAR event. He topped Bubba Wallace by more than 4.5 seconds and Tyler Reddick by more than 6.7 seconds.

NASCAR DRIVER AKINORI OGATA'S TRUCK GOES UP IN FLAMES DURING PRACTICE ROUND

Daniel Suarez leads the pack

Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Trackhouse Motorplex Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21, 2023 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"We had a great car in the long runs and I was thinking that for sure there was going to be a caution," said Larson, who also won the Truck Series race on Saturday. "I got out to a big lead and I could see everybody's cars were driving like crap in front of me."

Wallace took his hat off to Larson.

"Larson was lights out, so congrats to him," Wallace said. "They have been hitting it on the head all season, so to run second to them is not a bad thing. But to run second in the All-Star race sucks because you go home with nothing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kyle Larson burns out

Kyle Larson, #5, does a burnout after winning the NASCAR All-Star Cup Series auto race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

The NASCAR season shifts to Charlotte next weekend as the chase for the playoffs continues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.