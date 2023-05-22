NASCAR fans tussle as Kyle Larson dominates All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returned to North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday night for the annual All-Star Race, and fans got to see Kyle Larson dominate on the track and a fight in the stands.

As the stock cars were speeding around the track, two men in the stands at the North Carolina speedway were tussling. A man in a white shirt and another man in a gray shirt began to grapple each other as the surrounding racegoers moved out of the way.

It is unclear what precipitated the fight.

The man in the white shirt connected with a few punches before officers came over to break up the melee.

Meanwhile, for Larson, he earned himself $1 million for the win at the All-Star Race. It was his third time winning the NASCAR event. He topped Bubba Wallace by more than 4.5 seconds and Tyler Reddick by more than 6.7 seconds.

"We had a great car in the long runs and I was thinking that for sure there was going to be a caution," said Larson, who also won the Truck Series race on Saturday. "I got out to a big lead and I could see everybody's cars were driving like crap in front of me."

Wallace took his hat off to Larson.

"Larson was lights out, so congrats to him," Wallace said. "They have been hitting it on the head all season, so to run second to them is not a bad thing. But to run second in the All-Star race sucks because you go home with nothing."

The NASCAR season shifts to Charlotte next weekend as the chase for the playoffs continues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.