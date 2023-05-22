Expand / Collapse search
Katelyn Larson chugs beer after husband's NASCAR All-Star Race victory

Kyle and Katelyn Larson married in 2018

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
There was no one watching Kyle Larson dominate the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway having more fun than his wife, Katelyn, on Sunday night.

Larson drove the No. 5 Chevrolet to Victory Lane as he topped Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick by more than 4.5 seconds. However, it was Katelyn who stole the show after her husband crossed the finish line. As he burned out his tires in the win, she chugged a Coors Light.

Kyle Larson and Katelyn Larson

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates with his wife, Katelyn after winning the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21, 2023 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

It was Kyle Larson’s third win at an All-Star Race.

Katelyn Larson’s viral beer-chugging celebration was among the topic of discussion in the documentary, "DIRT: The Last Great American Sport," according to Essentially Sports. She spoke about how the beer celebration became a thing after her husband wins a race.

"I told Kyle, when you win a NASCAR race, I’m gonna shotgun a beer. Kyle won at Dover in 2019," she says. "They caught me on the boomerang camera shotgunning the beer in the corner. So it kind of took off from there. It’s a fun, playful, you know … tradition."

Kyle Larson said in the show that the fans look forward to her the most.

Katelyn Larson chugs a beer

Katelyn Larson celebrates a win with a beer after the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21, 2023 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Katelyn Larson celebrates

Katelyn Larson celebrates her husband's win with a beer after the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21, 2023 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"The fans, I mean, they would cheer louder for her than me. Now every race that I go to, every dirt race especially, I have multiple fans coming with me like, ‘Where’s Katelyn? I’m gonna shotgun a beer with her later."

The two married in 2018 and have three children together.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.