Katelyn Larson chugs beer after husband's NASCAR All-Star Race victory

There was no one watching Kyle Larson dominate the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway having more fun than his wife, Katelyn, on Sunday night.

Larson drove the No. 5 Chevrolet to Victory Lane as he topped Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick by more than 4.5 seconds. However, it was Katelyn who stole the show after her husband crossed the finish line. As he burned out his tires in the win, she chugged a Coors Light.

It was Kyle Larson’s third win at an All-Star Race.

Katelyn Larson’s viral beer-chugging celebration was among the topic of discussion in the documentary, "DIRT: The Last Great American Sport," according to Essentially Sports. She spoke about how the beer celebration became a thing after her husband wins a race.

"I told Kyle, when you win a NASCAR race, I’m gonna shotgun a beer. Kyle won at Dover in 2019," she says. "They caught me on the boomerang camera shotgunning the beer in the corner. So it kind of took off from there. It’s a fun, playful, you know … tradition."

Kyle Larson said in the show that the fans look forward to her the most.

"The fans, I mean, they would cheer louder for her than me. Now every race that I go to, every dirt race especially, I have multiple fans coming with me like, ‘Where’s Katelyn? I’m gonna shotgun a beer with her later."

The two married in 2018 and have three children together.