Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Bruins
Published

Bruins place Marchand, Smith in COVID-19 protocol

The Boston Bruins have placed forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Boston Bruins have placed forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, meaning they will miss Tuesday night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights and possibly as many as six games in all.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The move comes three days after the Bruins played the Flames in Calgary; on Monday, the NHL postponed the Flames' next three games after six players and a staffer were placed in the protocol.

If Marchand and Smith are required to isolate for 10 days, they would miss five more games before they are eligible to return for the Dec. 27 game against Pittsburgh in Boston.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, the Ottawa Senators had three games postponed and the New York Islanders had two postponed.