Stanley Cup Playoffs
Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk hospitalized after taking brutal hit from behind

Ryan Gaydos
Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night and was taken to the hospital after taking a hit to the head in the first period.

St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist sent Grzelcyk from behind and sent him into the boards. Grzelcyk was grabbing his head while he was down on the ice and then needed help getting off the ice.

Sundqvist was sent to the penalty box for boarding.

“He went to the hospital to get some tests, never returned obviously,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game, according to Boston.com. “So we’re still waiting for an update.”

Bruins center David Backes wasn’t happy with his former team over the check.

Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk lies injured on the ice during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

“I don’t think that’s a hit we want in our game,” Backes said. “It was from behind, elevated into his head into the glass. If that’s a two-minute penalty, there’s going to be a shortage of defenseman I think in this series by the end of it, but that’s in somebody’s else’s hands. That’s something I think if I’m making that hit, I’m probably watching from the bleachers for a few. But we’ll see what happens with their player.”

The NHL was reportedly investigating the hit. It’s unclear whether Grzelcyk will play in Game 3.

The Blues ended up taking Game 2 from the Bruins in overtime, 3-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.