Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Bruins
Published

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery opens up about struggles with alcohol: ‘You can change’

Montgomery is coming off his first season in Boston

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery took home the Jack Adams Award on Monday night as the NHL’s coach of the year. 

Montgomery led the Bruins to an NHL-record 65 wins and 135 points before falling to the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

Jim Montgomery coaches the Bruins in the playoffs

Boston Bruins players and head coach Jim Montgomery react after the loss. The Bruins lost to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, in overtime of Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round Series. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

It’s been a long journey for Montgomery, who was fired by the Dallas Stars in 2019 for "unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs" of the organization. 

OILERS' CONNOR MCDAVID PICKS UP THIRD HART TROPHY, NEARLY UNANIMOUSLY

On Monday, Montgomery discussed the firing and his struggles with alcohol. 

"Three and a half years ago, the Dallas Stars terminated my contract because of my struggles with alcohol," Montgomery said after accepting the award. "I had to change my actions and behaviors. And that’s when my new team, the most important team in my life, is really what leads to the success I live daily right now. 

Jim Montgomery accepts the Jack Adams Award

Head coach Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins accepts the Jack Adams Award during the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Jason Kempin/Getty Images )

"And for those that struggle out there, you can change. You can affect change within yourself. It doesn't happen alone. You need a team. You need a community."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Montgomery received a second chance in 2020 as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues before being hired as the next Bruins head coach in 2022. 

Jim Montgomery poses with The Jack Adams award

Head coach Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins poses with The Jack Adams Award at the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, who took home the Vezina Award as the NHL’s best goaltender, said Montgomery’s struggles "hits home a little bit more" for him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For me, it hits home a little bit more because I've had [addiction] in my family, as well," Ullmark said, per ESPN. "So for him to always be that open about it just shows that he lets everything out there. He's very open, which makes you trust him. For me to trust him and he can trust us, you build that relationship, you build that connection towards each other that is so important when it comes to the team environment."

In his head coaching career, Montgomery has a record of 125-55 and led the Stars to the playoffs in his only full season at the helm. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.