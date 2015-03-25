Bruins edge Jets in SO

Patrice Bergeron's second-round shootout goal lifted the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Bergeron fired the puck behind Winnipeg goalie Ondrej Pavelec. Tuukka Rask then turned away the Jets' Olli Jokinen, and Boston prevailed when Bryan Little hit the far post.

"I think we've got to keep moving forward and keep playing the same way," Bergeron said. "We've said all along that it's going to be games like that we need to win this year."

Rask made 26 saves for the Bruins, who have posted 11 straight home victories over the Jets/Thrashers.

Pavelec also recorded 26 saves for Winnipeg, which opened the season with a 4-1 home loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

The Bruins, who were 0-for-7 on the power play in Saturday's season-opening 3-1 win over the New York Rangers, got their second skater advantage Monday when the Jets' Evander Kane went to the penalty box for goalie interference with 7:29 left in the third period. Boston couldn't convert despite a handful of prime scoring chances.

Winnipeg had two power plays in overtime, including one that carried over from regulation.

With 1:11 to play in third, defenseman Johnny Boychuk clipped Little with a high stick. After a successful penalty kill, the Bruins' unit went back to work when captain Zdeno Chara was whistled for holding Blake Wheeler with 1:28 to go in the extra session.

Winnipeg's Chris Thorburn opened the scoring 1:58 into the contest, putting home a rebound of Paul Postma's shot from the right point. Rask kept it 1-0 by denying Kyle Wellwood on a breakaway just past the midway point of the first period.

Brad Marchand netted the equalizer after Tyler Seguin stole the puck at the opposing blue line and fed him for a tap-in with 5:48 remaining in the first.

The Bruins shut down the Jets' power play after they were called for two penalties in the first 5:44 of the second period.

If not for a couple posts and failed rebound putbacks, Boston could have led by multiple goals at the second intermission.

"I thought we battled throughout the full 60 minutes," said Kane. "Coming into this building, it's a tough place to play but we did a good job of sticking with our game plan and not giving up too much in our own end."

Game Notes

The Bruins' win streak in the series in Boston dates to Dec. 31, 2007 ... Boston played without defenseman Dennis Seidenberg, who is listed as day-to- day with a lower-body injury ... Boychuk played in his 200th game as a Bruin ... Postma recorded his first NHL point with the primary assist on Thorburn's goal ... The Jets were 14-22-5 on the road last season.