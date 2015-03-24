Browns CEO Joe Banner stepping down, GM Michael Lombardi leaving team in stunning shakeup

The Browns announced that CEO Joe Banner is stepping down and general manager Michael Lombardi is leaving the team.

The stunning front-office shakeup was announced Tuesday by owner Jimmy Haslam. Also, assistant GM Ray Farmer has been promoted and will immediately take the over the team's football operations and lead the Browns during free agency and draft.

Haslam will have a news conference later today at the team's training facility to give more details on the changes.

The moves come one month after the Browns finally hired coach Mike Pettine after a 25-day search. Banner and Haslam fired coach Rob Chudzinski after one season.

Farmer was pursued by Miami to be the Dolphins' GM, but decided to stay with the Browns.

Banner, who previously worked in Philadelphia, was hired by Haslam to run the team shortly after his ownership was approved by the league in 2012.