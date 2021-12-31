Browns' Baker Mayfield talks death threats, social media negativity after wife's post

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Thursday opened up about the death threats he and his wife, Emily, have received over social media because of football.

Emily Mayfield made the initial revelation on her Instagram account.

"It’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media," she wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes. Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it.

"The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me.

"For the record – I pray for those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others."

Baker Mayfield was asked about it when he was addressing the media before the Browns’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which has a lot of playoff implications on the line.

NFL TO HONOR JOHN MADDEN IN WAKE OF ICON'S DEATH

"It is hard for me to say not to listen to it because I have quite a bit of experience of hearing a lot of opinions on the outside coming in," he said. "It is hard when it comes down to somebody that you love and you care about. She is not able to change any of the outcomes to the game at all. It is just one of those things that we are just in a world today and society that there are a lot of keyboard warriors who make empty threats and things like that, which it is quite honestly ignorant when they go after people who are not directly involved in football.

"When you talk about taking your own life, killing somebody or all of that, that to me is ignorance, but I try not to listen to it because those are not the people who I would listen to whether it was good or bad regardless. It is tough to tell your loved ones and your family not to defend you and look into that stuff. That is just human nature.

"You have to take it one day at a time and realize that your priorities, your family members and the people who truly matter to you, those are the opinions you need to listen to. It is one of those things that it has blown up to be a much bigger deal on the outside, and it is not like it is anything new for us.

Mayfield said none of the threats rose to the level where Browns security had to be involved.

He added that it’s been tough to tune out some of the criticism this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEW S APP

"I would say yes, but only because some of that drama earlier in the year was within the building, and it was not just directly outside. We had to handle a few things internally, and that is OK. We did that, and now we are here so that is what matters," he added.

The Browns and Steelers play Monday night.