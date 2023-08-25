Expand / Collapse search
Bronny James' cardiac arrest was due to 'congenital heart defect'

James suffered cardiac arrest late last month

The cause of Bronny James’ sudden cardiac arrest that occurred late last month was revealed on Friday.

"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated," a James family spokesperson said.

"We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy."

