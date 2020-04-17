Broncos' Von Miller opens about about coronavirus diagnosis: 'I was shocked'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Denver Broncos star Von Miller opened up about his coronavirus diagnosis on Friday.

Miller told the third hour of the "Today" show he was “shocked” when he learned he had contracted the illness. His agent told NFL Network on Thursday that the linebacker had the disease.

“I was shocked,” Miller said on the program Friday. “We've been taking this serious since day one...It all started with just a simple cough and it got worse. I also have asthma. My girlfriend, she was telling me that I wasn't sounding normal and I should try my nebulizer so I did...I had waited another day -- the cough still didn't go away...[I] got tested two days later, my doctor called me and said I had a positive result for COVID-19.”

Miller said he’s taking the proper precautions while he combats the virus.

“I've really been taking it serious, staying at home of course...I started in San Francisco training where I normally train...When San Francisco had the stay-at-home order we made the decision to come back to Denver,” he said. “I've been here in Denver for about four weeks now. Within that four weeks, I probably left the house four times. With all of those four times, I never got out of the car -- just drive to pick up food and come back home.”

As of Friday, Colorado had more than 8,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 370 deaths.

Miller also discussed the possibility of the NFL playing games without fans.

“We shouldn't move too fast, just do whatever is safe...Whatever is safe that would always be our first precaution, to do whatever is safe whatever we have to do to get things back to normal, that's what we should do,” he added.

Miller, who is considered one of the best defenders in the NFL, was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler and has been a first-team All-Pro three times, including as a rookie.

As of the 2019 NFL season, Miller holds multiple franchise records for sacks.

He has 106 career sacks, 18.5 in a single season, which came back in 2012, and he came away with 2.5 sacks in both the 2016 AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots and Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers, which garnered MVP honors.

