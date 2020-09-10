Broncos' Von Miller channels Kobe Bryant as he appears ready to rehab ankle injury

Von Miller attempted to muster up a Kobe Bryant mindset on social media on Thursday after reports indicated the Denver Broncos linebacker would likely miss the season due to a dislocated tendon in his ankle.

Miller wrote on Instagram: “'What would Kobe do’? That’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

DENVER BRONCOS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE TEAM'S 2020 SEASON

He wrote the caption along with a picture of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend grasping at his torn Achilles tendon when he ruptured it in 2013. Bryant recovered from what can be a career-ending injury and resumed his greatness.

Miller suffered the injury at practice earlier in the week with the start of the season only days away. The NFL Network reported that Miller will need surgery to repair the injury. The injury usually comes with five to six months of rehab with the best-case scenario being three months.

Denver coach Vic Fangio described the play to reporters Wednesday.

“It was just a normal play,” Fangio said. “He just rushed around the edge and never hit the ground, never looked bad. If you saw the video you’d think nothing happened, but it did.”

2020 NFL SEASON: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW AHEAD OF KICKOFF

Fangio added: “The whole team has to pick up the void. It’s not the player that ends up playing for him. It’s not the defense, it’s not the offense, it’s not the special teams. It’s everybody. When you lose a player of that caliber, everybody’s got to pick up the slack -- in all facets -- on the field and off the field, in the locker room.

“And we have a good enough team to do that. If you’re a good enough team you can overcome these injuries. There’s countless examples of that over the years, very recently, very long time ago, any time you want to look at, there’s been these types of injuries that teams have overcome and still had successful seasons.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Miller was selected to the Pro Bowl after recording eight sacks and 46 tackles in 15 games last season. Denver finished 7-9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.