Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater defends passive attempt at tackle in Eagles loss

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater came under fire Sunday when he chose to avoid tackling Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. as the defender returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Bridgewater appeared to have had a good angle to attempt a tackle on Slay but didn’t try. While he was criticized, the veteran quarterback explained what his plan was.

"I just tried to force the ball back (to the middle of the field)," Bridgewater said, via the Denver Post. "When you sit in a team meeting and watch coach put up plays throughout the league and two-minute situations and different things, our defense has guys running toward the sideline. We always say: 'The sideline is your friend.' I tried to force the ball back. That's all I tried to do right there."

Slay broke at least one tackle on the return and Bridgewater’s attempt came near the 40-yard line. But after Slay sped past the quarterback there were no other Denver players around him.

Whether it was a business decision or not, quarterbacks aren’t exactly keen tacklers who put their seasons on the line to make plays like that.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield injured himself earlier in the season when he put a hit on Houston Texans safety Justin Reid after an interception. Since then, he’s been playing with a torn labrum.

Tom Brady also received some heat two weeks ago when he didn’t run after a New Orleans Saints defender when he threw an interception.

Not to mention, Bridgewater battled for the Broncos starting spot after being traded by the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. He’s only a few years removed from suffering a devastating knee injury while he was with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles won the game, 30-13.