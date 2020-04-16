Broncos star linebacker Von Miller tests positive for coronavirus, agent says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller is the latest NFL player to come down with the coronavirus.

Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP, is at home resting and is in good spirits, his agent told the NFL Network on Thursday.

Miller, who is considered one of the best defenders in the NFL, was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler and has been a first-team All-Pro three times, including as a rookie.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As of the 2019 NFL season, Miller holds multiple franchise records for sacks.

He has 106.0 career sacks, 18.5 in a single season, which came back in 2012, and he came away with 2.5 sacks in both the 2016 AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, and Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers, which garnered MVP honors.