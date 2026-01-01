Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Denver Broncos

Broncos' Sean Payton calls New Year's Eve 'the most overrated holiday' ahead of crucial Chargers game

Denver earned first AFC West title in decade, can clinch top AFC seed with win over Chargers

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is focused on the playoffs, so much so that he had to be reminded by reporters that it was New Year’s Eve on Wednesday. 

The longtime NFL coach was asked by reporters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers if he had to speak to his players about the ringing in the new year responsibly. 

Sean Payton trying to find a play on his play sheet

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton works on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Denver.  (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

"I didn’t know it was New Year’s Eve," he said before letting his true feelings about the day be known. "The most overrated holiday, honestly. Like, seriously. I didn’t know it was New Year’s Eve."

Payton was asked if he ever had to remind his players in New Orleans to celebrate responsibly, to which he said, "Not the good teams." 

Broncos players celebrate a score

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after scoring during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25, 2025. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

BRONCOS OFFICIALLY END CHIEFS' REIGN AS AFC WEST CHAMPS WITH CHARGERS' LOSS TO TEXANS

"I do find what’s interesting is as we get older and you’re coaching younger players, these guys are much more in tune to their bodies. Today’s generation doesn’t drink as much. They're in tune to their sleep… They handle all this stuff tremendously."

The Broncos earned their first AFC West title in a decade after the Houston Texans defeated the Chargers on Saturday. Because they hold the tiebreaker over the New England Patriots, a win on Sunday will secure the top seed in the AFC. 

sean payton sideline

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

That means home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs and a first-round bye.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

