Broncos’ Russell Wilson out against Jets with hamstring injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play against the New York Jets on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

Wilson has done everything he can to be ready for Denver’s Week 7 game , but head coach Nathaniel Hackett wants Wilson to heal in order to prevent his injury from getting worse, according to ESPN.

"While Russell Wilson wanted to play despite a hamstring injury and did everything he could to play, the Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett will hold back the 9-time Pro Bowl QB vs. the Jets to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury, per sources," ESPN reported.

"Brett Rypien gets the start."

Rypien, who is the nephew of NFL great Mark Rypien , appeared in three games for the Broncos in 2020 – starting in one – throwing for 294 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions on 40 attempts.

Wilson reportedly injured his hamstring in Denver’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

It’s been a tough start to Wilson’s tenure in Denver after being acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason.

Wilson has a completion percentage of just 58.6%, for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. The Broncos have broken 20 points just once in six games, going 2-4 to start the year.

Russell was limited at practice this week, and Hackett said Thursday that the decision regarding his status would be determined after having conversations with multiple people within the organization.

"First and foremost, it's Russell," Hackett said, according to the Denver Broncos website. "I want to be sure I'm talking with him, communicating with him, making sure that he's in a good mindset, that he's in a good place that he can go play high-caliber football.

"Obviously, the medical team is huge. We want to make sure we do right by the doctors. They're the ones that understand everything that's going on. And then [General Manager] George Paton. Those are really the people that we're talking [to]. We're [having] a very open dialogue and making sure we can put somebody out there that's healthy and that can go out there and play at a high level."