Broncos' Drew Lock ruled out after shoulder injury as NFL sees league-wide injuries

Denver Broncos’ quarterback Drew Lock was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a shoulder injury early on.

The second-year quarterback was sacked hard by Steelers’ linebacker Bud Dupree on a third-down play in the first quarter that resulted in a fumble and a turnover.

Lock returned to the bench before being looked at in a medical tent. He eventually returned to the locker room and was ruled out with a (right) shoulder injury.

Lock completed just 1 of 5 pass attempts for 20 yards before being replaced by Jeff Driskel, the NFL Network reported.

Broncos’ teammate and rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was also looked at by a trainer following a big hit.

Around the league, several players were carted off the field, signaling one of the worst weeks for injuries in recent memory.

New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard were ruled out for a knee and toe injury, respectively. The San Francisco 49ers saw four players leave the field in their game against the New York Jets: quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas and Raheem Mostert. The Jets also lost Breshad Perriman and Quincy Wilson.

The Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins all lost players to injury, totaling 16 injuries league-wide as of Sunday afternoon.