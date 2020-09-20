Saquon Barkley leaves Giants game after going down with apparent knee injury

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley had to be helped off the field by trainers after appearing to injure his knee on a play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Barkley was starting to get his tempo together in the second quarter when he tried to brush off defensive back Eddie Jackson on a run play. Jackson tossed Barkley to the ground and he was seen writhing in pain on the sideline when he went down.

GIANTS' GOLDEN TATE HONORS KOBE BRYANT, CHADWICK BOSEMAN ON CLEATS BEFORE 2020 DEBUT

The third-year running back was helped off the field while trying not to put any weight on his injured leg. He was then carted to the locker room.

Barkley had to sit out a play prior to the injury because he briefly appeared to hurt his elbow. He shook that off and got back into the game before injuring his knee.

BRETT FAVRE SHOWS SUPPORT FOR TOM BRADY AHEAD OF QUARTERBACK'S BUCCANEERS HOME DEBUT

The Penn State product was coming off one of the worst games of his career against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had only six rushing yards on 15 carries. He also had six catches for 60 yards.

Barkley played in 13 games during his sophomore season in 2019. He recorded 1,003 rushing yards and six touchdowns. It was the second straight season he recorded 1,000 or more rushing yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Giants came into the game against the Bears 0-1. Chicago was 1-0.