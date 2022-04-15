Russell Wilson's Broncos teammate likens quarterback to trio of NBA greats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Marijuana is legal in Colorado. If you didn’t already known this, you would’ve figured it out fairly quickly after you heard Denver Broncos tackle Garret Bolles comment on his team’s new quarterback Russell Wilson.

"You talk about some of the greatest athletes — Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan — the type of mentalities those athletes have," Bolles said via Adam Schefter. "That’s what he has.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He’s so focused all the time, ready to rock and roll," Bolles continued. "And it’s what we needed here."

I’ll have what he’s having.

This is not to say Wilson — who was traded to Denver last month — isn’t great. He is. He may even be an all-timer. But suggesting he’s on the same level as Kobe, LBJ and Jordan goes too far. In 10 pro seasons, Wilson has been named All-Pro just once, and that was a second team nod.

Whether Bolles used, um, substances to encourage the connection between Wilson and those NBA legends is anyone’s guess. What is clear though is that a text exchange with Wilson himself got the juices flowing at least partially:

"I was just excited. I told him, ‘Hey man, I know you’re used to being hit. You’re not going to get hit here.’ I’m really looking forward it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the event Bolles and his fellow Bronco linemen don’t hold up their end of the bargain, Denver has plenty of medicinal options to ease Wilson’s pain.