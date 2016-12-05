Brock Osweiler says the Texans are 'very close to exploding' on offense

The Houston Texans rank 28th in the NFL in yards per game. They're 29th in points, only averaging more than the Bears, Browns and Rams. Those teams combined have a record of 7-29, which isn't good, of course.

Brock Osweiler is the quarterback who has led the Texans to a terrible season offensively, but he's not losing hope. He's doing just the opposite, actually. Osweiler said after Houston scored only 13 points during a Sunday loss at Green Bay that he believes the Texans are a few plays away from exploding on offense despite being one of the worst units in football.

"I feel like we're very close to exploding as an offense," Osweiler said, via ProFootballTalk. "We are three, four plays away from changing multiple football games. Because of that, I don't think we can get discouraged. … We're tired of being close. We really are, as a team. We're all able to see it on the film. We see it on the film every single week that we're so close to turning that corner."

It's fair and reasonable for Osweiler to look on the bright side, but it's not exactly accurate. The Texans struggle to move the ball on offense more than just about every team in the league despite being loaded with weapons on that side of the ball.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has yet to get on the same page with Osweiler, running back Lamar Miller is playing well but doesn't always receive a great deal of touches, and wideout Will Fuller has mostly been a deep threat. The Texans need to establish some consistency on offense if they want to win the AFC South, and they'll have to do it fast.