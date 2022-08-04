Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA
Published

Brittney Griner trial: Russian court hands down verdict, sentence in WNBA star's case

Brittney Griner offered an apology earlier in the hearing

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
WNBA star Brittney Griner found guilty on drug charges in Russia Video

WNBA star Brittney Griner found guilty on drug charges in Russia

Former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the verdict.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison after she was found guilty of drug possession and drug smuggling by a Russian judge on Thursday.

She was also fined 1 million rubles.

Russian prosecutors asked the court to hand Griner a 9.5-year prison sentence. The defense then started its arguments. Griner faces up to 10 years in prison.

Griner offered an apology ahead of the sentencing.

"I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans and the city of (Yekaterinburg) for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them," she said. "I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home."

She added: "Hope in your ruling it does not end my life."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.