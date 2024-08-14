Brittney Griner explains burst of emotions after winning gold: 'My country fought for me to get back'

Brittney Griner was visibly emotional as she listened to "The Star-Spangled Banner" after receiving a gold medal as part of the U.S. women’s basketball team’s win over France at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Griner, who once decided to boycott the national anthem altogether in protest of racial injustice in the U.S., told reporters her "emotions were all over the place" as the song blared in France.

The 6-foot-9-inch tall Phoenix Mercury center had her hand over her heart, in tears, as she remembered how far she had come since she was released to the U.S. in a prisoner swap with Russia. Griner was held for 10 months after a conviction for drug offenses.

"My country fought for me to get back," Griner told reporters on Sunday, via Yahoo Sports. "And I was able to bring home gold for my country. There's just no greater feeling."

Griner said she did not think she would be back in the U.S., let alone playing for her country again, making winning the gold medal even more special.

"And to be here, winning gold, for my country, representing, when my country fought for me so hard to even be standing here," she added.

A’ja Wilson called Griner a "warrior" as she described Griner’s time with Team USA more than two years after her arrest abroad.

U.S. head coach Chery Reeve added that Griner was "grateful" to be with Team USA.

"She was so thankful to be here... I think we all should just keep checking on her because it's unfathomable what she went through," Reeve said.