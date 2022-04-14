Brittney Griner arrest in Russia: State Department says WNBA star 'doing as well as can be expected'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The State Department on Thursday responded to a letter from Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Burgess Owens, R-Utah, calling on the Biden administration to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, letting him know Americans will not be made political pawns in the midst of the country’s war on Ukraine.

The letter on March 10, which Fox News Digital obtained exclusively, expressed concerns about Brittney Griner’s detention in the country. Griner was arrested in February after Russian officials said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis.

Griner could face up to a decade in prison if she’s convicted.

Fox News Digital obtained the State Department's response sent to Donalds’ office more than a month later.

"One of the Department of State’s top priorities is to provide assistance to U.S. citizens who are incarcerated or detained abroad. The Department understands your concern regarding Ms. Griner’s detention," read the letter, dated April 14.

"On February 17, customs police at a Moscow airport detained Ms. Griner, alleging that she was smuggling narcotics. Ms. Griner has had consistent access to her legal team. She is currently in pre-trial detention outside of Moscow. In a hearing on March 17, the Russian court extended Ms. Griner’s detention until May 17. U.S. Embassy Moscow’s consular chief was permitted to visit Ms. Griner on March 23. Ms. Griner is doing as well as can be expected."

Donalds reacted to the letter in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"While I appreciate the response from the Department of State, the content of the letter does little to ease my discomfort with the Americans currently under detention in Putin's crumbling Russia," Donalds said. "The Biden-State Department's handling of this situation is sluggish and absent the vigor needed to get our people home expeditiously. As witnessed under the Trump administration, now is the time for unconventional diplomacy by the Biden administration to facilitate the release of every American detained in Russia."

Scant details about Griner’s well-being have been cause for concern since her arrest.

WNBA STAR NNEKA OGWUMIKE ADDRESSES BRITTNEY GRINER DETENTION, WHY PLAYERS ARE TAKING 'STRATEGIC' APPROACH

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed reporters Monday on Griner prior to the WNBA Draft and before she announced the Atlanta Dream were on the clock.

Engelbert said officials inside and outside the WNBA were working hard to bring her home.

"This is an unimaginable situation for BG to be in. She continues to have our full support, and she’s just been a great person in the league," she added. "I can’t be any more real about the situation she’s in, and certainly we’re trying everything we can, every angle, working through with her legal representation, her agent, elected leaders, the administration and just everybody in our ecosystem to try and find ways to get her home safely and as quickly as we can."

Engelbert added that getting Griner home was "top priority."

The WNBA season is set to start May 6.