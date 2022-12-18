Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Brittany Mahomes rips refs NFL refs after Chiefs star gets whipped down on sack: 'The inconsistency is BS'

The Chiefs won the game in overtime

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took some her frustrations out on NFL officials on Sunday during her husband’s game against the Houston Texans.

The mother of two and National Women's Soccer League club owner issue took issue with one of the hits the superstar quarterback received in the 30-24 overtime victory. Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins Sr. whipped Mahomes down for a sack in the second quarter. The quarterback was looking for a penalty as some of those whipping tackles have resulted in concussions for quarterbacks this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes II is inducted into the Texas Tech Red Raiders Ring of Honor at halftime of a game against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.

Patrick Mahomes II is inducted into the Texas Tech Red Raiders Ring of Honor at halftime of a game against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

Brittany Mahomes was tired of the lack of penalties.

"Im confused, we are allowed to tackle quarterbacks like that now? Got it. The inconsistency is BS," she wrote in one tweet.

She later added: "I’m tired of dirty hits."

CHIEFS CLINCH AFC WEST TITLE ON GAME-WINNING TOUCHDOWN RUN FROM JERICK MCKINNON

Patrick Mahomes said after the game Collins was a "strong dude" and will try to stay away from him next time, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Brittany Mahomes frequently follows her husband’s games week-to-week. She definitely saw the Chiefs defeat the Texans later in the game. But it was a tough one. Running back Jerick McKinnon scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. 

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

McKinnon got the handoff and broke through the Chiefs offensive line to scamper for the 26-yard score. He threw the ball into the back of the end zone and removed his helmet to celebrate the touchdown while his teammates mobbed him. It was his second touchdown of the afternoon.

Mahomes finished 36 for 41 with 336 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had the other touchdown catch. He finished with three catches for 26 yards. Travis Kelce had 10 catches for 105 yards and JuJu Smith-Schuster had 10 catches for 88 yards.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his wife, Brittany Matthews, before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his wife, Brittany Matthews, before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs clinched the AFC West.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings