Brittany Mahomes celebrates Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift engagement: 'Two of the most genuine people'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement has rocked the sports and entertainment worlds, and congratulations are pouring in from far and wide for the celebrity couple as they begin this next chapter of their love journey.

Among those wishing the couple the best was Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who went on her Instagram Stories to share her excitement to hear the news.

"Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love," the 29-year-old wrote with a white heart and crying-happy-faced emojis. "Just so happy for these two."

Patrick Mahomes shared the joint Instagram post on his Stories, adding three red hearts over the engagement photos that Kelce and Swift jointly shared on the social media app.

Brittany Mahomes and Swift share a strong friendship, with her husband recently telling reporters that Kelce and Swift called his wife after recording the popular "New Heights" podcast episode.

"They didn’t call me. They called Brittany. I was in the back of the FaceTime," Mahomes said at training camp, while reflecting on the big announcement Swift made on the show about her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

"Just knowing Taylor and being a little closer to the process of how she makes the albums, it’s going to be amazing because of all the work that she puts into it. And what better place to announce it than the ‘New Heights’ podcast, where I feel like she can be herself and showcase who she is."

Brittany Mahomes and Swift’s friendship sprouted in recent years when the latter made her relationship with Kelce public. Given Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are best friends on and off the field, it only seemed right their significant others would bond while watching them on gameday, which is exactly what happened.

During the 2024 presidential election, there were rumors of a potential rift after Swift endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris, while Brittany Mahomes liked a post from President Donald Trump on Instagram and wrote several messages responding to critics.

Those rumors heated up when they sat in separate suites during the Chiefs’ first game of the 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens, and Trump himself added fuel to that fire after an interview on "Fox & Friends" where he said he liked Brittany "much better" than Swift.

But those rumors are clearly dispelled now, as the Mahomes family couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter with their friends.

Perhaps Brittany Mahomes and Swift will be spotted once more together, as the Chiefs kick off their 2025 regular-season campaign in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5.

