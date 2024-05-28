Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS

British equestrian star Georgie Campbell dead at 37 after falling during competition

Georgie Campbell was competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in England

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
British equestrian star Georgie Campbell died on Sunday after suffering "a fatal accident" during competition, officials confirmed in a statement. She was 37.  

British Eventing, the country’s governing body for the sport, released a statement on Sunday confirming the tragic passing of Campbell, who died following an accident at the Bicton International Horse Trials over the weekend. 

Georgie Campbell competes in 2022

Georgie Campbell riding Darcy De La Rose competes in the Cross Country 8/9YO event during day three of the Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials at Blenheim Palace on Sept. 18, 2022 in Woodstock, England.  (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England on Sunday 26 May 2024," the statement read. 

"Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved." 

No details surrounding the crash were immediately known. According to officials, the horse, Global Quest, was not injured during the accident.

Georgie Campbell at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials

Georgie Campbell, formerly Georgie Strang, with Cooley Earl during day four of the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials at The Badminton Estate, Gloucestershire.  (David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

THREE-TIME OLYMPIC MEDALIST SHANE ROSE IN ICU AFTER BEING SERIOUSLY INJURED DURING ‘NASTY FALL’

"To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared," British Eventing added. 

According to the BBC, Campbell competed in more than 200 events.

She was married to fellow equestrian Jesse Campbell, who represented New Zealand in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.   

