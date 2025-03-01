Brett Favre calls Zelenskyy's White House interaction with Trump 'unreal,' igniting heated online debate

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre called out Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Friday's meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The meeting had been intended to mark progress toward peace negotiations to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, as Trump had announced that negotiations were in their final stages, and to facilitate a potential deal to send Ukraine's rare earth minerals to U.S. as compensation for its billions in aid to the country since the war started.

But the meeting erupted into a shouting match at the White House on Friday that was seen worldwide, as many conservatives have criticized Zelenskyy's behavior at the White House after receiving billions in aid from the U.S.

Favre joined that list of conservatives with a post on X on Friday shortly after the meeting.

"This was a bit unreal to watch. A foreign leader speaking to a sitting U.S. President like this," Favre wrote in response to a clip of the argument. "Glad Donald Trump and JD Vance are standing up for America."

Favre has been a staunch Trump supporter throughout the president's political career. Favre's latest praise of Trump was met with mostly supportive reactions in his responses, but some criticisms as well.

Former MLB player John Rocker responded to Favre. "It’s hard to believe this happened," Rocker wrote.

Another user wrote, "Love seeing world leaders being held accountable by our President Glad to have Trump and Vance fighting for American interests, no more apologies for being great Time to put America first and show the world what we're made of," in response to Favre.

However, some users went out of their way to criticize both Favre and Trump.

"Imagine Zelensky trying to tell them that Putin is full of s--- and instead of listening they get defensive and insult? They the people w no backbone or values applaud? Unreal?" one user wrote in response.

Another user wrote, "Flip it around dips---, JD Vance doesn’t know when to shut up. A President and Vice President should never talk to a leader of another country this way patronizing him about details he lives everyday."

During Zelenskyy's visit to the White House , Vance said a path to securing peace between Russia and Ukraine was through the United States engaging in diplomacy. Zelenskyy then tried to engage in a line of questioning about Russia's moves since 2014 and attempts at diplomacy.

"Mr. President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media," Vance told Zelenskyy. "Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict."

Zelenskyy later said that under war, "everybody has problems, even you," and that the United States would feel the war "in the future."

"You don't know that," Trump responded as Zelenskyy said, "God bless you" to him.

"Don't tell us what we're going to feel," Trump continued. "We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're going to feel."

The president also said that Zelenskyy does not "have the cards right now."

The Oval Office exchange led to a canceled press conference, a minerals deal off the table and Trump asking the Ukrainian president to leave, a White House official previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.