'Breaking Bad' star urges Steelers to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada: 'Get the f--- out of Pittsburgh'

A frustrated Pittsburgh Steelers fan used an unorthodox method to air out his frustrations with the franchise, which has now gone viral.

Dean Norris, the "Breaking Bad" star who played Officer Hank Schrader on the hit TV show, was hired by the fan via Cameo to record himself sending a message to the team’s offensive coordinator, Matt Canada.

The message from the fan was succinct with some expletives.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"I’ll tell you what: Mitch has something to say. He needs you to get the f--- out of Pittsburgh, OK?" Norris said. "Mitch says the Pittsburgh Steelers need to fire Matt Canada."

"Mitch" speaks for a lot of Steelers fans right now.

"Fire Canada!" was chanted by the Acrisure Stadium crowd during Monday night's game, when the Steelers had just 255 yards of total offense compared to the Cleveland Browns’ 408.

If not for two defensive touchdowns by Pittsburgh and other big stops, including the final Browns drive of the game, the Steelers would be 0-2 to start the year.

The Steelers own the second-worst team offense, averaging 247 yards in their first two games. Only the AFC North-rival Cincinnati Bengals are worse.

The run game has been a disaster for Pittsburgh. First-round pick Najee Harris has heard groans from the stands with his lack of success on the ground. The Steelers are averaging just 48 yards over two games.

Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett has averaged 199 yards passing per game with three interceptions and two touchdowns.

He went 15 of 30 Monday night for 222 yards, which included a 71-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver George Pickens.

Canada has been the Steelers’ offensive coordinator since 2021 after serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2020. Since taking over, the Steelers' offense has finished 15th (222.2 yards per game) in 2021 and 24th (200.6 yards per game) last season.