Atlanta Braves

Braves sideline reporter's effort to get woman's phone number sparks contentious online debate

The segment occurred in the Braves' game against the Blue Jays

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Atlanta Braves TV reporter Wiley Ballard’s interaction with two female fans while on-air sparked a journalism debate on social media on Monday night and into Tuesday.

The Braves were in the midst of an 8-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays when the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast cut to Ballard, who was talking to two women at the rooftop lounge at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Neither woman appeared to have hopes for the Braves.

Wiley Ballard and Marcell Ozuna

Sideline reporter Wiley Ballard holds a stuffed animal Snitbear during an interview with Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, #20, after a victory over the Miami Marlins at Truist Park in Atlanta on April 4, 2025. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

Ballard was on-air when he said the broadcast booth wanted him to get their numbers.

"I’m dead serious, they’re saying in my ear right now … She doesn’t believe me because she thinks you guys are making this up." Ballard said. "I’m gonna use that in the future that’s actually a pretty good move.

"I should’ve thought of this years ago."

One woman seemingly put her phone number into Ballard’s phone. The other woman did not appear to follow suit.

Sean Murphy home run

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy, #12, hits a two-run home run which also scored Matt Olson in first-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Monday, April 14, 2025. (The Canadian Press via AP)

The segment drew responses across the board.

Ballard posted on his X account a scene from "Good Will Hunting" showing Matt Damon’s character getting Minnie Driver’s character’s phone number.

Braves color commentator C.J. Nitkowski defended Ballard on X. Play-by-plan Brandon Gaudin also appeared to praise Ballard’s efforts.

Fox News Digital reached out to FanDuel for comment.

Braves hat

The Antlanda Braves defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4. (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

The Braves moved to 5-11 with the win. The Blue Jays fell to 9-8.

