Brady, Patriots blow out Chargers to reach another AFC title game

Death. Taxes. The New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

Tom Brady dissected the Los Angeles Chargers for 343 yards and a touchdown while rookie Sony Michel rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns in his first playoff game as New England cruised to a 41-28 victory at Gilette Stadium Sunday to set up a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend.

With the win, the Patriots extended their own NFL record by reaching their eighth consecutive conference championship game and 13th in the Brady-Bill Belichick era. They're 4-3 in the previous seven matchups over that remarkable run but lost both games that were played on the road -- to Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

The title game will be a rematch of one of the best games of the regular season, a 43-40 New England victory over the Chiefs in Foxboro. But next week's game will be in Kansas City and the Chiefs will have star linebacker Justin Houston, who missed the regular season matchup with an injury.

In closing out a perfect 9-0 season at home, the Patriots offense was at its high-powered best in the first half. New England scored on its first four possessions en route to a 35-7 halftime lead, rendering the second 30 minutes extended garbage time. New England went 5 for 5 in the red zone, 5 of 6 on third down and committed only one penalty.

The Patriots offense didn't go three-and-out for the first time until its fifth offensive touch of the day when they punted with 3:32 left in the second quarter. But Ryan Allen's 48-yard punt was fumbled by Desmond King , sending the ball rolling toward the sideline. The referees ruled the ball went out of bounds before New England's Albert McClellan appeared to recover it. But the play was reversed after a challenge by Belichick. The turnover proved costly, with the Patriots scoring just four plays later when Michel crossed the goal line from 5 yards for his third touchdown of the half to make it 35-7.

James White caught 15 passes from Brady for 97 receiving yards, tying Darren Sproles' record for most receptions in a playoff game. Julian Edelman also had a big game, catching nine passes for 151 yards.

Michel, the first Patriots rookie to have a playoff rushing touchdown since Robert Edwards in 1998, carried 16 times for 105 yards in the first half. He set the tone early, scoring from 1 yard on the opening possession of the game. It capped a 14-play, 83-yard drive in which he rushed five times for 15 yards and had a 9-yard reception.

The Patriots added scoring drives of 67, 58 and 87 yards to bury Los Angeles in the first 24 minutes of the game. Michel climaxed the 67-yard drive with a 14-yard scoring dash, while Brady found Phillip Dorsett from 15 yards out to wrap up the 58-yard march and Rex Burkhead carried over from six yards out to conclude the 87-yard drive.

By contrast, the Chargers offense went as cold as the kickoff temperature after Philip Rivers found Keenan Allen for a 43-yard touchdown on the visitors' opening possession. Los Angeles did not cross midfield until late in the third quarter when Rivers engineered the first of three second-half touchdown drives that helped to make the score more respectable.

Rivers finished his day 25 of 51 for 331 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He is 0-5 in games played at Gillette Stadium, including 0-3 in the postseason. He is 1-8 against New England all-time. The Chargers lost for just the second time on the road and first time outside Los Angeles. They have not reached the AFC Championship Game since 2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.