Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Boxing
Published

Boxer Adrien Broner arrested for DUI: report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Boxer Adrien Broner was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on Friday night, accused of impaired driving, according to a report.

Local police pulled over the 30-year-old pugilist around 8:45 p.m. for an unspecified reason and determined Broner was under the influence, TMZ Sports reported.

MOTHER OF FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR.'S CHILDREN FOUND DEAD IN CALIFORNIA HOME, REPORT SAYS

It was the latest run-in with the law for the fighter from Cincinnati.

Back in December, the four-time world champion was ordered to pay $830,000 to a woman who had accused him of sexually assaulting her at a nightclub in Cleveland.

Boxer Adrien Broner takes questions from the media at the Ten Goossen boxing gym in Van Nuys, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019. (Associated Press)

Boxer Adrien Broner takes questions from the media at the Ten Goossen boxing gym in Van Nuys, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019. (Associated Press)

Broner, known as “The Problem,” has also had conflicts with the lords of the ring.

In 2014, the World Boxing Council suspended him for making “racially insensitive statements” after defeating Mexican boxer Carlos Molina.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bond for Broner was set at $1,000 on Friday night and he was expected to be released early Saturday, TMZ reported.