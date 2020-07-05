Boston Red Sox: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook
What to know about the team going into the 2020 season.
The Boston Red Sox may have had the most shocking offseason of all the teams.
Only two years removed from winning a World Series, Boston decided to unload and trade American League MVP Mookie Betts and veteran pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The team may have been saved a bit after the season was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Boston will only have 60 games to make the playoffs and are in as good as a position as any other team to sneak in and potentially capture a second World Series in three years.
The Red Sox still boast a ton of good young players who could help the team immensely.
The one major difference, however, is that the team will no longer have Alex Cora managing. He was dismissed over his involvement in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.
Ron Roenicke was named the new manager.
Boston will be without Chris Sale for the season as well. Sale underwent Tommy John surgery to repair his left arm.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE MLB COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
**
2019 finish: 3rd AL East
2019 record: 84-78
Manager: Ron Roenicke
**
Projected Starters
C: Christian Vazquez
1B: Mitch Moreland
2B: Michael Chavis
3B: Rafael Devers
SS: Xander Bogaerts
OF: Andrew Benintendi
OF: Jackie Bradley Jr.
OF: Alex Verdugo
DH: J.D. Martinez
**
Projected Rotation/Closer
SP: Eduardo Rodriguez
SP: Nathan Eovaldi
SP: Martin Perez
SP: Ryan Weber
SP: Brian Johnson
CL: Brandon Workman
**
2020 Schedule