Boston Red Sox: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Boston Red Sox may have had the most shocking offseason of all the teams.

Only two years removed from winning a World Series, Boston decided to unload and trade American League MVP Mookie Betts and veteran pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team may have been saved a bit after the season was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Boston will only have 60 games to make the playoffs and are in as good as a position as any other team to sneak in and potentially capture a second World Series in three years.

The Red Sox still boast a ton of good young players who could help the team immensely.

The one major difference, however, is that the team will no longer have Alex Cora managing. He was dismissed over his involvement in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

Ron Roenicke was named the new manager.

Boston will be without Chris Sale for the season as well. Sale underwent Tommy John surgery to repair his left arm.

2019 finish: 3rd AL East

2019 record: 84-78

Manager: Ron Roenicke

Projected Starters

C: Christian Vazquez

1B: Mitch Moreland

2B: Michael Chavis

3B: Rafael Devers

SS: Xander Bogaerts

OF: Andrew Benintendi

OF: Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF: Alex Verdugo

DH: J.D. Martinez

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Eduardo Rodriguez

SP: Nathan Eovaldi

SP: Martin Perez

SP: Ryan Weber

SP: Brian Johnson

CL: Brandon Workman

