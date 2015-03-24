Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

Boise State wins by largest margin in MWC tourney history with an 83-52 rout of San Jose State

By | Associated Press

LAS VEGAS – Derrick Marks scored the first seven points, sparking a 25-0 run to open the game as No. 6 seed Boise State crushed 11th-seeded San Jose State 83-52 Wednesday night in the opening round of the Mountain West tournament.

Marks had 17 points to lead the Broncos, who earned their first Mountain West tournament win in record-style. The 31-point win is the largest margin in the 15-year history of the tournament, surpassing BYU's 27-point victory over Colorado State in 2008. The 135 points is the most scored, and 46 first-half points in an opening round record.

San Jose State missed its first nine shots before Chris Cunningham made his second free throw attempt at 10:56. Rashad Muhammad scored 13 points and Cunningham 11 to lead San Jose State (7-23), which concluded its inaugural season in the conference.

Boise State (20-12) faces third-seeded Nevada (15-16) in the quarterfinals Thursday.