Blues stay hot, down Coyotes

Jake Allen posted 28 saves for his first career shutout as the St. Louis Blues took a 3-0 victory over the Phoenix Coyotes on Thursday.

Chris Stewart scored twice and added an assist, while Alex Steen had a goal and two assists for the Blues, who won for a fourth time in their past five games. David Backes added two assists in the win.

Mike Smith allowed all three goals on 30 shots for the Coyotes, who had a two- game winning streak stopped.

"We've got to have some players that compete a lot harder on the road and dig in on the road," said Phoenix head coach Dave Tippett. "Tonight we just had too many passengers and that's not a good recipe for success on a hard road trip."

The Blues got the only goal they needed at the 5:54 mark of the second period as Backes fired a shot on net from the left wing during a rush that missed, but it bounced off the backboards and came back out to the right where Stewart slammed it home.

"I feel like I'm generating a lot of offense and getting opportunities off the rush," said Stewart. "I'm just really starting to work for my chances and its staring to pay off."

St. Louis took a 2-0 lead 4:05 into the third as Steen brought the puck in down the left wing and tried a pass that was blocked, but he grabbed the disc in the slot and his turnaround shot sailed in.

Stewart scored his second of the game with 5:29 to play on a snap-shot from the left circle that beat Smith for a 3-0 advantage.

Game Notes

St. Louis hosts Anaheim on Saturday ... Phoenix continues its four-game road trip in Columbus on Saturday ... St. Louis has won both games against Phoenix this year, and five of the last six ... Neither team scored on the power play as St. Louis had five chances and Phoenix had three.